All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 3920 W 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
3920 W 2nd St
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

3920 W 2nd St

3920 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3920 East 2nd Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
verify- correct display - Property Id: 202345

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202345
Property Id 202345

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5464510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 W 2nd St have any available units?
3920 W 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 3920 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3920 W 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 3920 W 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 3920 W 2nd St offer parking?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 3920 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 W 2nd St have a pool?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3920 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 W 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap PlacesEast Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles