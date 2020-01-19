Rent Calculator
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3920 W 2nd St
3920 East 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3920 East 2nd Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
verify- correct display - Property Id: 202345
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202345
Property Id 202345
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5464510)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 W 2nd St have any available units?
3920 W 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Los Angeles, CA
.
Is 3920 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3920 W 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 3920 W 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles
.
Does 3920 W 2nd St offer parking?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 3920 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 W 2nd St have a pool?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3920 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 W 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 W 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
