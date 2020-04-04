All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

3300 Pomeroy St

3300 Pomeroy Street · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Pomeroy Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spanish 3Bedroom, totaly upgraded, Top of a Hill in City Terr. - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with views of downtown. Located on a corner lot enjoy a modern design with gray laminate flooring, large hallway full bathroom w/built-in "make-up" counter & cabinets. A large spacious living room lines the north portion of the home w/plenty of natural light illuminating the space. Dining area adj to the kitchen. Newly installed kitchen cabinets & custom granite countertops fill this exquisite culinary space. Home has been tastefully painted on the exterior & interior. Newer light fixtures throughout! Includes a front porch, central AC and heating, new front loading washer and dryer, Nest Thermostat.
Close to public transport, shops, restaurants, schools, Cal State LA, DTLA & the 10, 60, 710, 5 & 101 freeways.
Please call Gary 858-264-6702
WeRentSD.com

DRE#01836754

(RLNE5488604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Pomeroy St have any available units?
3300 Pomeroy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 3300 Pomeroy St have?
Some of 3300 Pomeroy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Pomeroy St currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Pomeroy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Pomeroy St pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Pomeroy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 3300 Pomeroy St offer parking?
No, 3300 Pomeroy St does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Pomeroy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Pomeroy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Pomeroy St have a pool?
No, 3300 Pomeroy St does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Pomeroy St have accessible units?
No, 3300 Pomeroy St does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Pomeroy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Pomeroy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Pomeroy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3300 Pomeroy St has units with air conditioning.
