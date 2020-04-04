3300 Pomeroy St

Amenities

Spanish 3Bedroom, totaly upgraded, Top of a Hill in City Terr. - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with views of downtown. Located on a corner lot enjoy a modern design with gray laminate flooring, large hallway full bathroom w/built-in "make-up" counter & cabinets. A large spacious living room lines the north portion of the home w/plenty of natural light illuminating the space. Dining area adj to the kitchen. Newly installed kitchen cabinets & custom granite countertops fill this exquisite culinary space. Home has been tastefully painted on the exterior & interior. Newer light fixtures throughout! Includes a front porch, central AC and heating, new front loading washer and dryer, Nest Thermostat.

Close to public transport, shops, restaurants, schools, Cal State LA, DTLA & the 10, 60, 710, 5 & 101 freeways.

