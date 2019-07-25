3266 WINTER Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath located in Boyle Heights awaits you! Part of a duplex (2 unit building), this first floor and spacious unit (1,700 square feet) has brand new everything from the gorgeous hardwood floors, central AC/Heat and all new stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, hood fan). In unit laundry and two parking spots included. This unit is centrally located within a few miles of Downtown LA, Echo Park and Silver Lake. Pets to be considered on a case-by-case basis. Come and see it today!