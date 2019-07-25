All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 3266 WINTER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
3266 WINTER Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

3266 WINTER Street

3266 Winter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3266 Winter Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath located in Boyle Heights awaits you! Part of a duplex (2 unit building), this first floor and spacious unit (1,700 square feet) has brand new everything from the gorgeous hardwood floors, central AC/Heat and all new stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, hood fan). In unit laundry and two parking spots included. This unit is centrally located within a few miles of Downtown LA, Echo Park and Silver Lake. Pets to be considered on a case-by-case basis. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3266 WINTER Street have any available units?
3266 WINTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 3266 WINTER Street have?
Some of 3266 WINTER Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3266 WINTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
3266 WINTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 WINTER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3266 WINTER Street is pet friendly.
Does 3266 WINTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 3266 WINTER Street offers parking.
Does 3266 WINTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3266 WINTER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 WINTER Street have a pool?
No, 3266 WINTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 3266 WINTER Street have accessible units?
No, 3266 WINTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 WINTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3266 WINTER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3266 WINTER Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3266 WINTER Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap PlacesEast Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles