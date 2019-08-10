All apartments in East Los Angeles
159 S Sunol Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

159 S Sunol Dr

159 South Sunol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

159 South Sunol Drive, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1fb7093095 ---- Please park in space #9 if you are scheduled to view the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 S Sunol Dr have any available units?
159 S Sunol Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 159 S Sunol Dr currently offering any rent specials?
159 S Sunol Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 S Sunol Dr pet-friendly?
No, 159 S Sunol Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 159 S Sunol Dr offer parking?
No, 159 S Sunol Dr does not offer parking.
Does 159 S Sunol Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 S Sunol Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 S Sunol Dr have a pool?
No, 159 S Sunol Dr does not have a pool.
Does 159 S Sunol Dr have accessible units?
No, 159 S Sunol Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 159 S Sunol Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 S Sunol Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 S Sunol Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 S Sunol Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

