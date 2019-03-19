1566 Rollins Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Property/unit is completely remodeled 3 full size bedrooms and 1 full and completely remodeled bath with a balcony over looking the city of Alhambra and college. OWNER PAYS ALL UTILITIES!!!! No pets. Common laundry room fully equipped. Plenty of space and privacy.