East Los Angeles, CA
1566 Rollins Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1566 Rollins Drive

Location

1566 Rollins Drive, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Property/unit is completely remodeled 3 full size bedrooms and 1 full and completely remodeled bath with a balcony over looking the city of Alhambra and college. OWNER PAYS ALL UTILITIES!!!! No pets. Common laundry room fully equipped. Plenty of space and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Rollins Drive have any available units?
1566 Rollins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 1566 Rollins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Rollins Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Rollins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1566 Rollins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 1566 Rollins Drive offer parking?
No, 1566 Rollins Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1566 Rollins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 Rollins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Rollins Drive have a pool?
No, 1566 Rollins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1566 Rollins Drive have accessible units?
No, 1566 Rollins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Rollins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 Rollins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 Rollins Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 Rollins Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
