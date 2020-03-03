Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 155 S Woods Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
155 S Woods Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:12 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
155 S Woods Ave
155 South Woods Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
155 South Woods Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful studio apartment in a safe neighborhood near Gold Line and shops adjacent to Monerey Park, Montebello and easy access to freeways only 20 minute drive to Downtown Los Angeles.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 155 S Woods Ave have any available units?
155 S Woods Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Los Angeles, CA
.
Is 155 S Woods Ave currently offering any rent specials?
155 S Woods Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 S Woods Ave pet-friendly?
No, 155 S Woods Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles
.
Does 155 S Woods Ave offer parking?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not offer parking.
Does 155 S Woods Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 S Woods Ave have a pool?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not have a pool.
Does 155 S Woods Ave have accessible units?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 155 S Woods Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 S Woods Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
East Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
East Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap Places
East Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles