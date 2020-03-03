All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:12 AM

155 S Woods Ave

155 South Woods Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

155 South Woods Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful studio apartment in a safe neighborhood near Gold Line and shops adjacent to Monerey Park, Montebello and easy access to freeways only 20 minute drive to Downtown Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 S Woods Ave have any available units?
155 S Woods Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 155 S Woods Ave currently offering any rent specials?
155 S Woods Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 S Woods Ave pet-friendly?
No, 155 S Woods Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 155 S Woods Ave offer parking?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not offer parking.
Does 155 S Woods Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 S Woods Ave have a pool?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not have a pool.
Does 155 S Woods Ave have accessible units?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 155 S Woods Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 S Woods Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 S Woods Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

