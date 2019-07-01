Rent Calculator
1461 Miller Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:12 PM
1461 Miller Avenue
1461 Miller Avenue
Report This Listing
Location
1461 Miller Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1461 Miller Avenue have any available units?
1461 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Los Angeles, CA
.
Is 1461 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1461 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1461 Miller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles
.
Does 1461 Miller Avenue offer parking?
No, 1461 Miller Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1461 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 1461 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1461 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1461 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1461 Miller Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1461 Miller Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
