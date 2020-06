Amenities

Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors. New toilets and showers/bathtub. New roofing. Clean landscape ready for your new ideas in the front and backyard. New fence around the house. Two patios. Located in a culdesac type street so not much traffic and quiet. 2 car garage with automatic door. Pets okay with pet rent. Prefer household income to be minimum $4,300 or more and steady history of income. Final touches and cleaning still being done but you can view the house immediately. Call or text for more information and showing instructions.



