158 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA

Finding an apartment in East Foothills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Foothills
1 Unit Available
15880 Highland
15880 Highland Drive, East Foothills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2400 sqft
Alum Rock Spectacular Views & Charm - Step back in time to a home and area that is rich is old San Jose history. This home isn't for everyone but will be absolutely loved by the right person.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Foothills
1 Unit Available
3939 Altadena Ln
3939 Altadena Lane, East Foothills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2250 sqft
Three-bedroom single-family home available for immediate move-in! Features: - 3 bed/2bath - Washer and dryer included - Carport parking More pictures and info coming soon! Rental Terms: $49 App Fee Per Adult.
Results within 1 mile of East Foothills
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Toyon
4 Units Available
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,304
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, brand-name appliances, spacious closets and large private patios. Community has a BBQ area, sparkling pool and renovated fitness center.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gawain-Percivale
1 Unit Available
3225 Tristian Avenue
3225 Tristian Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,380
1115 sqft
3225 Tristian Avenue San Jose, CA 95127 - This property is available NOW. This single story house ideally located in San Jose features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage with a garage door opener.
Results within 5 miles of East Foothills
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Jose Figueres-Rancho Verde
7 Units Available
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,015
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This resort-like community offers spacious layouts with an on-site fitness center, business center, lighted tennis courts and a pool. Each home includes modern furnishings, large kitchens and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Midtown
10 Units Available
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,480
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1164 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown San Jose
34 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,290
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,065
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,479
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown San Jose
16 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,200
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
Summerside
6 Units Available
Avana San Jose
995 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,477
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
819 sqft
Park-like serenity, fast access to Silicon Valley via Hwy 101. Close to Eastridge Mall, Kelley Park and Lake Cunningham. Lush foliage and grounds with swimming pool. 1-2 bedroom units feature fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
McKay-Ringwood
27 Units Available
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,791
1453 sqft
Fabulous location with landscaped courtyards. Modern interiors and floor plans. On-site grill area, pool, and hot tub. Pets welcomed. 24-hour maintenance. Private patios and balconies provided.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Midtown
66 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,345
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to top employers such as Cisco and Apple. A pet-friendly community near Pine Hollow and Creekland neighborhoods. Open floor plans with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Available furnished.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Downtown San Jose
2 Units Available
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
676 sqft
Fourth Street Apartments offers inviting and comfortable 1 bedroom apartments in downtown San Jose. The two-story building is just minutes from the 280, 101, and 87 freeways and all the employment and cultural opportunities of Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Verified

1 of 123

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,789
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Battaglia
7 Units Available
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Everydale-Neimen
16 Units Available
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
940 sqft
Luxury apartments with vaulted ceilings and window coverings. Relax in the lush courtyard or swim in the pool during free time. Near shops and restaurants on Aborn Road. Easy access to Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,079
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Commodore
117 Units Available
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,754
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,967
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,579
1103 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1006 sqft
A beautiful, quiet development, apartments in this complex offer various amenities, including easy access to Silicon Valley, landscaped grounds, four community laundry rooms, and an onsite pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Mayfair North
4 Units Available
Aviara
2388 Madden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1117 sqft
Located close to 101 freeway, with elaborate landscaping and BBQ area. Apartments with French windows, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances and private balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Foothills, CA

Finding an apartment in East Foothills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

