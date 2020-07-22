Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:37 PM

293 Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA with parking

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Foothills
15880 Highland
15880 Highland Drive, East Foothills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2400 sqft
Alum Rock Spectacular Views & Charm - Step back in time to a home and area that is rich is old San Jose history. This home isn't for everyone but will be absolutely loved by the right person.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
East Foothills
15888 Alta Vista Way
15888 Alta Vista Way, East Foothills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1380 sqft
Charming three bedroom, three bath single family home in the hills of Alum Rock. Close by to San Jose Country Club and nearby many hiking trails. This home is a single floor and is roughly 1,380 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of East Foothills
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
2811 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
846 sqft
Community offers carport, pool and package receiving. Residents live in units with dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Convenient location, steps from Target and Sheppard Middle School.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Toyon
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,216
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, brand-name appliances, spacious closets and large private patios. Community has a BBQ area, sparkling pool and renovated fitness center.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Rock Canyon
947 Rock Canyon Cir
947 Rock Canyon Circle, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2650 sqft
Nestled along the foothills of Alum Rock Park you will find a lovely hillside neighborhood. This home is located between the San Jose Country Club and Eagle Rock. This property has 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Clayton North
3514 Ramstad Drive
3514 Ramstad Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
Coming available is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath multi-unit home in San Jose. This home is in a quiet and safe neighborhood of the Foothill Area near Alum Rock Park, shopping, restaurants, major highways and light rail.

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Penitencia
851 Kyle St
851 Kyle Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1728 sqft
Berryessa Home for Rent 3 BD/2.5 BA with AC - Property Id: 247930 Open House: Tuesday Evening at 4:00 PM. Only two people in the same household are allowed to come in at a time.
Results within 5 miles of East Foothills
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
58 Units Available
Midtown
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,540
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
35 Units Available
McKay-Ringwood
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,358
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1453 sqft
Fabulous location with landscaped courtyards. Modern interiors and floor plans. On-site grill area, pool, and hot tub. Pets welcomed. 24-hour maintenance. Private patios and balconies provided.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Jose Figueres-Rancho Verde
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,885
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This resort-like community offers spacious layouts with an on-site fitness center, business center, lighted tennis courts and a pool. Each home includes modern furnishings, large kitchens and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Battaglia
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
9 Units Available
Summerside
Avana San Jose
995 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
819 sqft
Park-like serenity, fast access to Silicon Valley via Hwy 101. Close to Eastridge Mall, Kelley Park and Lake Cunningham. Lush foliage and grounds with swimming pool. 1-2 bedroom units feature fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
Midtown
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,240
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1150 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,130
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,520
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1096 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 146

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
87 Units Available
Commodore
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,575
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,297
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1103 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! BERRYESSA BART EXTENSION STATION NOW OPEN! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
31 Units Available
Countrybrook Lagoon
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,389
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to top employers such as Cisco and Apple. A pet-friendly community near Pine Hollow and Creekland neighborhoods. Open floor plans with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Available furnished.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Everydale-Neimen
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
940 sqft
Luxury apartments with vaulted ceilings and window coverings. Relax in the lush courtyard or swim in the pool during free time. Near shops and restaurants on Aborn Road. Easy access to Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 123

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
30 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,537
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
676 sqft
Fourth Street Apartments offers inviting and comfortable 1 bedroom apartments in downtown San Jose. The two-story building is just minutes from the 280, 101, and 87 freeways and all the employment and cultural opportunities of Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
City Guide for East Foothills, CA

Just outside the working capital of Silicon Valley, this community is considered to be in the technological center of the United States_. _Major industry leaders such as Yahoo!, Apple, eBay and Cisco are within a short distance of this small South Bay community.

Located less than four miles from downtown San Jose is East Foothills -- a quiet suburb within commuting distance of all the best the Bay Area has to offer. Just like the neighboring Alum Rock neighborhood, as well as many of the other cities in Santa Clara County, East Foothills was formerly land populated by fruit orchards. The middle of the last century saw extensive residential housing development in the area. Today the area is primarily made up of single-family homes, condominiums, apartment complexes, and shopping centers. East Foothills is a good option for those desiring a slower pace of life without being too far removed from the largest city in Northern California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Foothills, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Foothills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

