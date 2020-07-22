293 Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA with parking
Just outside the working capital of Silicon Valley, this community is considered to be in the technological center of the United States_. _Major industry leaders such as Yahoo!, Apple, eBay and Cisco are within a short distance of this small South Bay community.
Located less than four miles from downtown San Jose is East Foothills -- a quiet suburb within commuting distance of all the best the Bay Area has to offer. Just like the neighboring Alum Rock neighborhood, as well as many of the other cities in Santa Clara County, East Foothills was formerly land populated by fruit orchards. The middle of the last century saw extensive residential housing development in the area. Today the area is primarily made up of single-family homes, condominiums, apartment complexes, and shopping centers. East Foothills is a good option for those desiring a slower pace of life without being too far removed from the largest city in Northern California. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Foothills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.