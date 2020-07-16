Apartment List
140 Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Foothills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Foothills
4089 Holly Dr
4089 Holly Drive, East Foothills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1020 sqft
Cute Home with a Great yard in a Great Neighborhood. Just minutes to Parks, Shops and Freeways. Come take a look.

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
East Foothills
15888 Alta Vista Way
15888 Alta Vista Way, East Foothills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1380 sqft
Charming three bedroom, three bath single family home in the hills of Alum Rock. Close by to San Jose Country Club and nearby many hiking trails. This home is a single floor and is roughly 1,380 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of East Foothills
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
2811 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
846 sqft
Community offers carport, pool and package receiving. Residents live in units with dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Convenient location, steps from Target and Sheppard Middle School.

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Clayton North
3514 Ramstad Drive
3514 Ramstad Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
Coming available is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath multi-unit home in San Jose. This home is in a quiet and safe neighborhood of the Foothill Area near Alum Rock Park, shopping, restaurants, major highways and light rail.
Results within 5 miles of East Foothills
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
7 Units Available
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,329
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
904 sqft
Easy access to top employers such as Cisco and Apple. A pet-friendly community near Pine Hollow and Creekland neighborhoods. Open floor plans with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Available furnished.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,170
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1096 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
18 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,443
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,448
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Battaglia
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 146

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
100 Units Available
Commodore
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,575
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1103 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! BERRYESSA BART EXTENSION STATION NOW OPEN! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
34 Units Available
Countrybrook Lagoon
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,026
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
10 Units Available
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1006 sqft
A beautiful, quiet development, apartments in this complex offer various amenities, including easy access to Silicon Valley, landscaped grounds, four community laundry rooms, and an onsite pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
55 Units Available
Midtown
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,540
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sierra
Monte Vista Gardens
2601 Nuestra Castillo Ct, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monte Vista Gardens is Jamborees second project in the City of San Jose and the fifth joint venture with Community Preservation Partners, the development arm of WNC & Associates.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
295 Monmouth Drive
295 Monmouth Drive, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1154 sqft
This property will approximately be available on July 14, 2020. Schedule a showing at your convenience between 8:00am to 8:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property address.

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
350 East Mission Street
350 East Mission Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1483 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 office/den, 1.5 baths, 1500 sqft. Unfurnished.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Holy Oaks
2779 Smithers Drive
2779 Smithers Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1285 sqft
2779 Smithers Drive Available 07/20/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home- COMING SOON!! - Hello, we have a 3 bedroom single family home located on Smithers Drive We would like to invite you to schedule a tour of this beautiful home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
229 North 7th Street
229 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
DOWNTOWN San Jose - Charismatic Tiny House with fenced yard and a loft.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
368 North 4th Street APT 5
368 North 4th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1660 Delano St
1660 Delano St, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Location: Great location! Becoming Silicon Valley''s new city center. Walk to dining and shopping (Great Mall, more retail, hotel, supermarket and restaurants coming soon).

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Roberts-Walnut Woods
1782 Infinity Way
1782 Infinity Way, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2317 sqft
Gorgeous Three Story Home in Quiet Community! - Welcome home! This beautiful 4-bedroom home is located in the heart of San Jose. This home features an open floor plan and plenty of upgrades.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3
1106 Edsel Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
748 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, remodeled, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in Milpitas.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
96 South 10th Street
96 South 10th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
MOVE IN SPECIAL $1,200 off for twelve months lease term!! Spacious 1 bedroom apartment. Close to downtown, 20 steps to SJSU.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
477 East San Fernando Street
477 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $1200 off for twelve months lease term!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. BRIGHT, SPACIOUS, CLEAN. WASHER DRYER included. NEW Remodeled Second Floor unit. Steps to San Jose State U and Downtown.
City Guide for East Foothills, CA

Just outside the working capital of Silicon Valley, this community is considered to be in the technological center of the United States_. _Major industry leaders such as Yahoo!, Apple, eBay and Cisco are within a short distance of this small South Bay community.

Located less than four miles from downtown San Jose is East Foothills -- a quiet suburb within commuting distance of all the best the Bay Area has to offer. Just like the neighboring Alum Rock neighborhood, as well as many of the other cities in Santa Clara County, East Foothills was formerly land populated by fruit orchards. The middle of the last century saw extensive residential housing development in the area. Today the area is primarily made up of single-family homes, condominiums, apartment complexes, and shopping centers. East Foothills is a good option for those desiring a slower pace of life without being too far removed from the largest city in Northern California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Foothills, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Foothills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

