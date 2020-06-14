Apartment List
185 Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA with garage

East Foothills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Foothills
1 Unit Available
15880 Highland
15880 Highland Drive, East Foothills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2400 sqft
Alum Rock Spectacular Views & Charm - Step back in time to a home and area that is rich is old San Jose history. This home isn't for everyone but will be absolutely loved by the right person.
Results within 1 mile of East Foothills

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gawain-Percivale
1 Unit Available
3225 Tristian Avenue
3225 Tristian Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,380
1115 sqft
3225 Tristian Avenue San Jose, CA 95127 - This property is available NOW. This single story house ideally located in San Jose features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage with a garage door opener.

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Penitencia
1 Unit Available
851 Kyle St
851 Kyle Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1728 sqft
Berryessa Home for Rent 3 BD/2.5 BA with AC - Property Id: 247930 Open House: Tuesday Evening at 4:00 PM. Only two people in the same household are allowed to come in at a time.
Results within 5 miles of East Foothills
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Midtown
67 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,205
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 123

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
30 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,789
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Midtown
10 Units Available
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,480
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1164 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown San Jose
34 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,290
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,065
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,479
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown San Jose
15 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
McKay-Ringwood
27 Units Available
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,791
1453 sqft
Fabulous location with landscaped courtyards. Modern interiors and floor plans. On-site grill area, pool, and hot tub. Pets welcomed. 24-hour maintenance. Private patios and balconies provided.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Commodore
117 Units Available
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,754
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,967
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,579
1103 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Everydale-Neimen
1 Unit Available
3241 Rocky Water LN
3241 Rockywater Lane, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Excellent Evergreen Location. There is a enclosed Bonus Room that can be used as a 4th Bedroom, exercise room or office. The bonus room does not have any windows. Home has Newer Paint and Carpet that was installed in 2018.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherrywood
1 Unit Available
2634 Heritage Park Cir
2634 Heritage Park Circle, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1859 sqft
Available NOW! Large Townhouse near community pool! - The townhouse has many amenities including allowing a small pet and a community pool. This location is in the Cherrywood neighborhood in San Jose.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
King and Story
1 Unit Available
1307 Cathay Dr San Jose, CA 95122
1307 Cathay Dr, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
960 sqft
1307 Cathay Dr San Jose, CA 95122 Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for $3,300- Available 6/15/2020 - Charming 3bd 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summerside
1 Unit Available
2346 Warfield Way
2346 Warfield Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1165 sqft
Quiet 3/1.5 Town home near Tully and McLaughlin! - Cal West Property Management is excited to introduce this beautifully remodeled home located centrally within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and more! This townhome has 3 beds, 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
135 Roswell Drive
135 Roswell Drive, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1187 sqft
135 Roswell Drive Available 07/15/20 135 Roswell Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035 - The property is available on July 15th, 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
374 Imagination Place
374 Imagination Place, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1012 sqft
Excellent 2 Bed 2 Bath Town Home - Watch the Video https://youtu.be/IVNi_8TlnsE This 2 Bed 2 Bath Town Home is located in an excellent part of Milpitas, very close to shopping and dining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1572 Bleecker Street
1572 Bleecker Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1310 sqft
Trilevel end unit near Great Mall - Spacious well planned home with two large master suites. Large open family living area. Large kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry. Dining area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrill
1 Unit Available
2086 Lockwood Drive
2086 Lockwood Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1629 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364 Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st,2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin
1 Unit Available
2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132
2951 Crater Lane, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,360
1236 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9bfe9c4bb14b7dc116d3ef Executive home located in the heart of Berryessa.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1660 Delano St
1660 Delano St, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Location: Great location! Becoming Silicon Valley''s new city center. Walk to dining and shopping (Great Mall, more retail, hotel, supermarket and restaurants coming soon).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in East Foothills, CA

East Foothills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

