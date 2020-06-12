/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
162 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA
East Foothills
1 Unit Available
15880 Highland
15880 Highland Drive, East Foothills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2400 sqft
Alum Rock Spectacular Views & Charm - Step back in time to a home and area that is rich is old San Jose history. This home isn't for everyone but will be absolutely loved by the right person.
Toyon
4 Units Available
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,683
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, brand-name appliances, spacious closets and large private patios. Community has a BBQ area, sparkling pool and renovated fitness center.
Summerside
5 Units Available
Avana San Jose
995 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
819 sqft
Park-like serenity, fast access to Silicon Valley via Hwy 101. Close to Eastridge Mall, Kelley Park and Lake Cunningham. Lush foliage and grounds with swimming pool. 1-2 bedroom units feature fireplace and walk-in closets.
Countrybrook Lagoon
31 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
McKay-Ringwood
27 Units Available
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1120 sqft
Fabulous location with landscaped courtyards. Modern interiors and floor plans. On-site grill area, pool, and hot tub. Pets welcomed. 24-hour maintenance. Private patios and balconies provided.
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Midtown
65 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
30 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
19 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Midtown
9 Units Available
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1164 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Downtown San Jose
32 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Downtown San Jose
14 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
9 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
877 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
Battaglia
7 Units Available
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
14 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,703
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Everydale-Neimen
16 Units Available
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
940 sqft
Luxury apartments with vaulted ceilings and window coverings. Relax in the lush courtyard or swim in the pool during free time. Near shops and restaurants on Aborn Road. Easy access to Highway 101.
Mayfair North
4 Units Available
Aviara
2388 Madden Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
911 sqft
Located close to 101 freeway, with elaborate landscaping and BBQ area. Apartments with French windows, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances and private balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Commodore
117 Units Available
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,579
1103 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
836 N 12th St
836 North 12th Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Large 100% furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath EZ parking - Property Id: 299363 This lovely house has been created to meet the highest standards of modern family living.
1 Unit Available
265 North Temple Drive
265 North Temple Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
976 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Townhouse property rental in a quiet neighborhood in Milpitas.
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
397 N 11th St HOUSE
397 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1100 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Modern Furnished Luxury Home with A/C Downtown SJ - Property Id: 278486 Fully Furnished Gorgeous Downtown SJ home in the heart of Silicon Valley Completely move-in ready Very safe area Open design with hardwood floors and tons of
Townsend
1 Unit Available
1420 Foothill Meadows Ct
1420 Foothill Meadows Court, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
988 sqft
Available 07/01/20 $2600 - 2 BR/2 BA San Jose Condo 988 sqft - Property Id: 291949 $2600 - 2 BR /2 BA - 988 sqft - Beautiful Condo in San Jose, CA 95131 Address - 1420 Foothill Meadows Ct, San Jose CA - 95131 Beautiful first floor unit; easy
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
477 East San Fernando Street
477 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Bright, Spacious and Clean. WASHER DRYER included. NEW Remodeled Second Floor unit. Steps to San Jose State U and Downtown. Perfectly located near shopping, dining, entertainment and more.
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
481 N 6th St Apt 4
481 North 6th Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
Sharp downtown 2br/1ba apartment near shopping, dining, and parks! Parking Included! Nice kitchen with vinyl floors, counters, stainless steel sink, and refrigerator. Bedroom with big closet. Bathroom with vinyl floors, vanity, and tub/shower.
