Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Foothills
Find more places like 4089 Holly Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Foothills, CA
/
4089 Holly Dr
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4089 Holly Dr
4089 Holly Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4089 Holly Drive, East Foothills, CA 95127
East Foothills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Home with a Great yard in a Great Neighborhood. Just minutes to Parks, Shops and Freeways. Come take a look.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4089 Holly Dr have any available units?
4089 Holly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Foothills, CA
.
What amenities does 4089 Holly Dr have?
Some of 4089 Holly Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4089 Holly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4089 Holly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4089 Holly Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4089 Holly Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Foothills
.
Does 4089 Holly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4089 Holly Dr offers parking.
Does 4089 Holly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4089 Holly Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4089 Holly Dr have a pool?
No, 4089 Holly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4089 Holly Dr have accessible units?
No, 4089 Holly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4089 Holly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4089 Holly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4089 Holly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4089 Holly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
East Foothills Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Concord, CA
Hayward, CA
Mountain View, CA
San Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CA
San Leandro, CA
Livermore, CA
Alameda, CA
Daly City, CA
Milpitas, CA
Los Gatos, CA
Cupertino, CA
Saratoga, CA
Newark, CA
Union City, CA
Morgan Hill, CA
Los Altos, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Menlo Park, CA
East Palo Alto, CA
Dublin, CA
Castro Valley, CA
San Ramon, CA
Foster City, CA
Gilroy, CA
Soquel, CA
Cherryland, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
College of Alameda
California College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley