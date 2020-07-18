All apartments in East Foothills
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

4089 Holly Dr

4089 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4089 Holly Drive, East Foothills, CA 95127
East Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Home with a Great yard in a Great Neighborhood. Just minutes to Parks, Shops and Freeways. Come take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4089 Holly Dr have any available units?
4089 Holly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Foothills, CA.
What amenities does 4089 Holly Dr have?
Some of 4089 Holly Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4089 Holly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4089 Holly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4089 Holly Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4089 Holly Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Foothills.
Does 4089 Holly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4089 Holly Dr offers parking.
Does 4089 Holly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4089 Holly Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4089 Holly Dr have a pool?
No, 4089 Holly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4089 Holly Dr have accessible units?
No, 4089 Holly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4089 Holly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4089 Holly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4089 Holly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4089 Holly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
