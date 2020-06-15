All apartments in East Foothills
Location

15880 Highland Drive, East Foothills, CA 95127
East Foothills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15880 Highland · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Alum Rock Spectacular Views & Charm - Step back in time to a home and area that is rich is old San Jose history. This home isn't for everyone but will be absolutely loved by the right person. Close proximity to San Jose Country Club and Alum Rock Park.

This is a beautiful home with spectacular views!

Appx:2400 Square foot Single Family Home. 2 Large bedrooms, 2 full baths + 2 half baths. 4 car garage with work shop area. Paved walkways, Koi pond, Gazebo, Spacious Laundry room, Wheel chair lift from garage. Formal dining room. Separate Living room and Family room. Landscape is included in the rent. Corporate rental=ok! Water and Garbage is included in the rent! This is awesome.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5569989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15880 Highland have any available units?
15880 Highland has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15880 Highland have?
Some of 15880 Highland's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15880 Highland currently offering any rent specials?
15880 Highland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15880 Highland pet-friendly?
Yes, 15880 Highland is pet friendly.
Does 15880 Highland offer parking?
Yes, 15880 Highland does offer parking.
Does 15880 Highland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15880 Highland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15880 Highland have a pool?
No, 15880 Highland does not have a pool.
Does 15880 Highland have accessible units?
Yes, 15880 Highland has accessible units.
Does 15880 Highland have units with dishwashers?
No, 15880 Highland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15880 Highland have units with air conditioning?
No, 15880 Highland does not have units with air conditioning.
