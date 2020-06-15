15880 Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Alum Rock Spectacular Views & Charm - Step back in time to a home and area that is rich is old San Jose history. This home isn't for everyone but will be absolutely loved by the right person. Close proximity to San Jose Country Club and Alum Rock Park.



This is a beautiful home with spectacular views!



Appx:2400 Square foot Single Family Home. 2 Large bedrooms, 2 full baths + 2 half baths. 4 car garage with work shop area. Paved walkways, Koi pond, Gazebo, Spacious Laundry room, Wheel chair lift from garage. Formal dining room. Separate Living room and Family room. Landscape is included in the rent. Corporate rental=ok! Water and Garbage is included in the rent! This is awesome.



No Cats Allowed



