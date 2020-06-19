All apartments in Dublin
7023 N MARIPOSA LN

7023 North Mariposa Lane · (408) 307-2971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650

Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Also has a spacious den which can be used as a home office or as a play area for kids, with an additional half bath. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Kitchen with granite counter tops, 4 burner gas stove, stainless steel large sink, quality brand new maple wooden cabinets. Brand new wooden flooring, carpet flooring and house fully re-painted. Individual temperature control for every floor for energy efficiency. Clean, finished and painted two car garage and an open patio great for barbecuing and parties.

Fantastic location very close to BART and shopping centers on Dublin Blvd. Great Dublin schools. Very clean and well maintained neighborhood with landscaping maintained by HOA. Very close to Iron Horse trail, great for jogging and biking.

Need good credit score. Call for scheduling a tour. Small dogs allowed with a fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82650
Property Id 82650

(RLNE5813328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7023 N MARIPOSA LN have any available units?
7023 N MARIPOSA LN has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7023 N MARIPOSA LN have?
Some of 7023 N MARIPOSA LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7023 N MARIPOSA LN currently offering any rent specials?
7023 N MARIPOSA LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7023 N MARIPOSA LN pet-friendly?
No, 7023 N MARIPOSA LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7023 N MARIPOSA LN offer parking?
Yes, 7023 N MARIPOSA LN does offer parking.
Does 7023 N MARIPOSA LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7023 N MARIPOSA LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7023 N MARIPOSA LN have a pool?
No, 7023 N MARIPOSA LN does not have a pool.
Does 7023 N MARIPOSA LN have accessible units?
No, 7023 N MARIPOSA LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7023 N MARIPOSA LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7023 N MARIPOSA LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7023 N MARIPOSA LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7023 N MARIPOSA LN does not have units with air conditioning.
