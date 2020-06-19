7023 N MARIPOSA LN

Amenities

Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650



Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Also has a spacious den which can be used as a home office or as a play area for kids, with an additional half bath. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Kitchen with granite counter tops, 4 burner gas stove, stainless steel large sink, quality brand new maple wooden cabinets. Brand new wooden flooring, carpet flooring and house fully re-painted. Individual temperature control for every floor for energy efficiency. Clean, finished and painted two car garage and an open patio great for barbecuing and parties.



Fantastic location very close to BART and shopping centers on Dublin Blvd. Great Dublin schools. Very clean and well maintained neighborhood with landscaping maintained by HOA. Very close to Iron Horse trail, great for jogging and biking.



Need good credit score. Call for scheduling a tour. Small dogs allowed with a fee.

