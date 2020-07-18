All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 6986 STAGECOACH RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, CA
/
6986 STAGECOACH RD
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

6986 STAGECOACH RD

6986 Stagecoach Drive · (925) 397-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6986 Stagecoach Drive, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stephanie Zhou - 925-963-1468 - Locate in Charming Alamo Creek. End upper unit. Offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom. 1 car garage. 1 parking spot. Built in 1992. 1,080 sqft of living size. Vaulted ceiling. Updated kitchen. Newer microwave. Newer Hallway bathroom. Newer carpet. Newer paint. Central A / C. Dual pane windows. In house laundry. Close to school, community parks. Easy access to free way 680/580/84 & BART & ACE train. Refri., washer, dryer included. Rent included Trush Removal. Rent included club House, Gym/Exercise Facility, Pool, Spa, Tennis Court and Trash Removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6986 STAGECOACH RD have any available units?
6986 STAGECOACH RD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6986 STAGECOACH RD have?
Some of 6986 STAGECOACH RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6986 STAGECOACH RD currently offering any rent specials?
6986 STAGECOACH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6986 STAGECOACH RD pet-friendly?
No, 6986 STAGECOACH RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6986 STAGECOACH RD offer parking?
Yes, 6986 STAGECOACH RD offers parking.
Does 6986 STAGECOACH RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6986 STAGECOACH RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6986 STAGECOACH RD have a pool?
Yes, 6986 STAGECOACH RD has a pool.
Does 6986 STAGECOACH RD have accessible units?
No, 6986 STAGECOACH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6986 STAGECOACH RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6986 STAGECOACH RD has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6986 STAGECOACH RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr
Dublin, CA 94568
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl
Dublin, CA 94568
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy
Dublin, CA 94568
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd
Dublin, CA 94568

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments with BalconiesDublin Pet Friendly Places
Dublin Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CANapa, CATracy, CA
San Rafael, CACastro Valley, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Dublin

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity