5510 Iron Horse Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage hot tub

In the heart of Dublin, this townhome features a two-car garage with an open floor plan. The first floor bedroom with private bathroom is Handicap Accessible. The second floor opens into the center-island kitchen, dining and Great Room and features a covered deck which extends the overall living space. The spacious top floor layout includes an master suite that has an expansive walk-in closet and a spa-like bath complete with dual sinks and an oversized shower. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer will be included. Available Now!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.