Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:52 PM

5510 Iron Horse Parkway

5510 Iron Horse Parkway · (925) 247-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5510 Iron Horse Parkway, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
In the heart of Dublin, this townhome features a two-car garage with an open floor plan. The first floor bedroom with private bathroom is Handicap Accessible. The second floor opens into the center-island kitchen, dining and Great Room and features a covered deck which extends the overall living space. The spacious top floor layout includes an master suite that has an expansive walk-in closet and a spa-like bath complete with dual sinks and an oversized shower. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer will be included. Available Now!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Iron Horse Parkway have any available units?
5510 Iron Horse Parkway has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Iron Horse Parkway have?
Some of 5510 Iron Horse Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Iron Horse Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Iron Horse Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Iron Horse Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5510 Iron Horse Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5510 Iron Horse Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Iron Horse Parkway offers parking.
Does 5510 Iron Horse Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5510 Iron Horse Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Iron Horse Parkway have a pool?
No, 5510 Iron Horse Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Iron Horse Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 5510 Iron Horse Parkway has accessible units.
Does 5510 Iron Horse Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Iron Horse Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
