Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569

5501 Demarcus Boulevard · (925) 248-5030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5501 Demarcus Boulevard, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
REDUCED ! Elan at Dublin Station. Upgraded Two Bedroom Two Bath! Close to BART! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.

You can also see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking the following link www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0s4682YvSQ and a 3D Tour on Zillow.

A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=asMsUj8UbVz&brand=0

Gated entries, community spa, resort lifestyle!

Fantastic Location Near the Dublin BART! Modern condo with views of the hills. Professionally cleaned. Kitchen with solid granite countertop, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances which include a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Living room with carpet flooring, ceiling fan, shutters and door leading to viewing balcony. Master bedroom with french doors accessing the balcony, carpet flooring, walkin closet and private bath. Master bath with dual vanities, tile flooring and oversized step in shower. Hall bath with tile flooring and shower/tub combination. Laundry room with washer and dryer and cabinetry. Second bedroom with carpet flooring and walkin closet. Close to BART, Whole Foods and tons of shopping more! Easy access to hwy 580 and 680 ! Two underground side by side parking spaces. Central Heat & Air. Community spa, game room & gym ! Water, garbage and HOA Dues included.

NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 12 MONTH LEASE

PHOTOS ARE FROM PRIOR VACANCY

**PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE MUST BE PROVIDED TO WPPM PRIOR TO MOVE-IN**

For owners looking for superior property management, call 925-248-5030

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3912248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 have any available units?
5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 have?
Some of 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 currently offering any rent specials?
5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 pet-friendly?
No, 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 offer parking?
Yes, 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 does offer parking.
Does 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 have a pool?
No, 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 does not have a pool.
Does 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 have accessible units?
No, 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569 has units with air conditioning.
