5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking hot tub

REDUCED ! Elan at Dublin Station. Upgraded Two Bedroom Two Bath! Close to BART! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.



You can also see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking the following link www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0s4682YvSQ and a 3D Tour on Zillow.



A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=asMsUj8UbVz&brand=0



Gated entries, community spa, resort lifestyle!



Fantastic Location Near the Dublin BART! Modern condo with views of the hills. Professionally cleaned. Kitchen with solid granite countertop, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances which include a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Living room with carpet flooring, ceiling fan, shutters and door leading to viewing balcony. Master bedroom with french doors accessing the balcony, carpet flooring, walkin closet and private bath. Master bath with dual vanities, tile flooring and oversized step in shower. Hall bath with tile flooring and shower/tub combination. Laundry room with washer and dryer and cabinetry. Second bedroom with carpet flooring and walkin closet. Close to BART, Whole Foods and tons of shopping more! Easy access to hwy 580 and 680 ! Two underground side by side parking spaces. Central Heat & Air. Community spa, game room & gym ! Water, garbage and HOA Dues included.



NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 12 MONTH LEASE



PHOTOS ARE FROM PRIOR VACANCY



