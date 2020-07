Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Avail Mid SEPT!!!

This Beautiful condo is located close to freeway and shopping centers. Offering an updated 2 bed 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage and out door balcony. This unit faces the pool and is close entrance.NO PETS NO SMOKING

Please call to to view this unit please do not disturb the tenants

www.jjpm.net or 925-362-8908