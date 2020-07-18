Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dublin, CA
/
11742 Betlen Dr
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11742 Betlen Dr
11742 Betlen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11742 Betlen Drive, Dublin, CA 94568
West Dublin
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Michelle Hensley - Agt: 925-7855544 - Nicely maintained single story home. Private back yard. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Small dog allowed with approval and pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11742 Betlen Dr have any available units?
11742 Betlen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dublin, CA
.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dublin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11742 Betlen Dr have?
Some of 11742 Betlen Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11742 Betlen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11742 Betlen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11742 Betlen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11742 Betlen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11742 Betlen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11742 Betlen Dr offers parking.
Does 11742 Betlen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11742 Betlen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11742 Betlen Dr have a pool?
No, 11742 Betlen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11742 Betlen Dr have accessible units?
No, 11742 Betlen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11742 Betlen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11742 Betlen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
