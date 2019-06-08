Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Duarte
Find more places like 921 Mt. Olive #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Duarte, CA
/
921 Mt. Olive #1
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
921 Mt. Olive #1
921 Mount Olive Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duarte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
921 Mount Olive Dr, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent 3 Bedroom Condo in Duarte - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Duarte with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. 1 car garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4894535)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have any available units?
921 Mt. Olive #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duarte, CA
.
Is 921 Mt. Olive #1 currently offering any rent specials?
921 Mt. Olive #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Mt. Olive #1 pet-friendly?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duarte
.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 offer parking?
Yes, 921 Mt. Olive #1 offers parking.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have a pool?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 does not have a pool.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have accessible units?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Duarte 2 Bedrooms
Duarte 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Duarte 3 Bedrooms
Duarte Apartments with Balconies
Duarte Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Westmont, CA
Sun Village, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Compton, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
Norco, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Temple City, CA
West Carson, CA
Cudahy, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
South Whittier, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles