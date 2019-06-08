All apartments in Duarte
921 Mt. Olive #1
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

921 Mt. Olive #1

921 Mount Olive Dr · No Longer Available
Location

921 Mount Olive Dr, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent 3 Bedroom Condo in Duarte - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Duarte with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. 1 car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have any available units?
921 Mt. Olive #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
Is 921 Mt. Olive #1 currently offering any rent specials?
921 Mt. Olive #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Mt. Olive #1 pet-friendly?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 offer parking?
Yes, 921 Mt. Olive #1 offers parking.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have a pool?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 does not have a pool.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have accessible units?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Mt. Olive #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Mt. Olive #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
