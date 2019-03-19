Rent Calculator
2006 Buena Vista Street
2006 Buena Vista Street
2006 Buena Vista Street
Duarte
Location
2006 Buena Vista Street, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Nice two bedroom, one bath apartment home in Duarte with new carpeting and paint. Close by to schools and transportation as well as the City of Hope.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2006 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
2006 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Duarte, CA
.
Is 2006 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Duarte
.
Does 2006 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 2006 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 2006 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 2006 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 2006 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Buena Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Buena Vista Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 Buena Vista Street does not have units with air conditioning.
