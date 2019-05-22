All apartments in Duarte
Find more places like 1234 Pacific Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duarte, CA
/
1234 Pacific Court
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

1234 Pacific Court

1234 Pacific Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duarte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1234 Pacific Court, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1234 Pacific Court Available 06/01/19 -

(RLNE4864970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Pacific Court have any available units?
1234 Pacific Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
Is 1234 Pacific Court currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Pacific Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Pacific Court pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Pacific Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 1234 Pacific Court offer parking?
No, 1234 Pacific Court does not offer parking.
Does 1234 Pacific Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Pacific Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Pacific Court have a pool?
No, 1234 Pacific Court does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Pacific Court have accessible units?
No, 1234 Pacific Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Pacific Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Pacific Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Pacific Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Pacific Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Duarte 2 BedroomsDuarte 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Duarte 3 BedroomsDuarte Apartments with Balconies
Duarte Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CA
Compton, CAEast Los Angeles, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles