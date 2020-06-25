9430 Brookpark Road

Amenities
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, home office, detached 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups, fruit trees, and cemented back patio. Additional features include a spacious living room connected to dining room, 2 full bathrooms with shower/tub combo, and hardwood floors throughout.
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, home office, detached 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups, fruit trees, and cemented back patio. Additional features include a spacious living room connected to dining room, 2 full bathrooms with shower/tub combo, and hardwood floors throughout.