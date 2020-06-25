All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 9430 Brookpark Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
9430 Brookpark Road
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:51 PM

9430 Brookpark Road

9430 Brookpark Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9430 Brookpark Road, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, home office, detached 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups, fruit trees, and cemented back patio. Additional features include a spacious living room connected to dining room, 2 full bathrooms with shower/tub combo, and hardwood floors throughout.
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, home office, detached 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups, fruit trees, and cemented back patio. Additional features include a spacious living room connected to dining room, 2 full bathrooms with shower/tub combo, and hardwood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9430 Brookpark Road have any available units?
9430 Brookpark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9430 Brookpark Road have?
Some of 9430 Brookpark Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9430 Brookpark Road currently offering any rent specials?
9430 Brookpark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 Brookpark Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9430 Brookpark Road is pet friendly.
Does 9430 Brookpark Road offer parking?
Yes, 9430 Brookpark Road offers parking.
Does 9430 Brookpark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9430 Brookpark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 Brookpark Road have a pool?
No, 9430 Brookpark Road does not have a pool.
Does 9430 Brookpark Road have accessible units?
Yes, 9430 Brookpark Road has accessible units.
Does 9430 Brookpark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9430 Brookpark Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles