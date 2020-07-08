All apartments in Downey
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:27 AM

9402 Buell St

9402 Buell Street · No Longer Available
Downey
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

9402 Buell Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$950 large 1 bed/ 1 bath with in 5 minutes to 5, 605 and 105 freeways. This is a Master Bedroom with its own entrance and bathroom. This is a room no kitchen, no parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9402 Buell St have any available units?
9402 Buell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 9402 Buell St currently offering any rent specials?
9402 Buell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9402 Buell St pet-friendly?
No, 9402 Buell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 9402 Buell St offer parking?
No, 9402 Buell St does not offer parking.
Does 9402 Buell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9402 Buell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9402 Buell St have a pool?
No, 9402 Buell St does not have a pool.
Does 9402 Buell St have accessible units?
No, 9402 Buell St does not have accessible units.
Does 9402 Buell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9402 Buell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9402 Buell St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9402 Buell St does not have units with air conditioning.

