Downey, CA
/
9291 Klinedale Avenue
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:47 AM
9291 Klinedale Avenue
9291 Klinedale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Downey
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location
9291 Klinedale Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single story home completely updated with huge yard. AC. Sprinklers. Gardener Included. Kitchen has been updated. Bathroom has been updated. Hard-surface flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9291 Klinedale Avenue have any available units?
9291 Klinedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Downey, CA
.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Downey Rent Report
.
Is 9291 Klinedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9291 Klinedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9291 Klinedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9291 Klinedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Downey
.
Does 9291 Klinedale Avenue offer parking?
No, 9291 Klinedale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9291 Klinedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9291 Klinedale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9291 Klinedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 9291 Klinedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9291 Klinedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9291 Klinedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9291 Klinedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9291 Klinedale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9291 Klinedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9291 Klinedale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
