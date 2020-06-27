All apartments in Downey
Last updated July 20 2019 at 5:06 AM

8827 Arrington Avenue

8827 Arrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8827 Arrington Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Unit in Downey!! Central Heating and Air, upgraded kitchen and bathroom, NEW dual pane windows. Comes with new refrigerator, washer and dryer! Everything was completely redone. Plenty of parking with a garage and street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8827 Arrington Avenue have any available units?
8827 Arrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8827 Arrington Avenue have?
Some of 8827 Arrington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8827 Arrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8827 Arrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8827 Arrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8827 Arrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8827 Arrington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8827 Arrington Avenue offers parking.
Does 8827 Arrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8827 Arrington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8827 Arrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 8827 Arrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8827 Arrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8827 Arrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8827 Arrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8827 Arrington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
