Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8823 Arrington Avenue
Location
8823 Arrington Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All new upgraded unit in Downey! Enjoy a beautifully remodeled kitchen! Fridge, microwave, washer, dryer included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8823 Arrington Avenue have any available units?
8823 Arrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Downey, CA
.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Downey Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8823 Arrington Avenue have?
Some of 8823 Arrington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8823 Arrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8823 Arrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8823 Arrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8823 Arrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Downey
.
Does 8823 Arrington Avenue offer parking?
No, 8823 Arrington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8823 Arrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8823 Arrington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8823 Arrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 8823 Arrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8823 Arrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8823 Arrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8823 Arrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8823 Arrington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
