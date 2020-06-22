All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 8312 Gainford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
8312 Gainford Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8312 Gainford Street

8312 Gainford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8312 Gainford Street, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Downey best area , very cute and cozy 3 bedrooms large back yard with a big bonus room in the back!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Gainford Street have any available units?
8312 Gainford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 8312 Gainford Street currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Gainford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Gainford Street pet-friendly?
No, 8312 Gainford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8312 Gainford Street offer parking?
No, 8312 Gainford Street does not offer parking.
Does 8312 Gainford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Gainford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Gainford Street have a pool?
No, 8312 Gainford Street does not have a pool.
Does 8312 Gainford Street have accessible units?
No, 8312 Gainford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Gainford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 Gainford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 Gainford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 Gainford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles