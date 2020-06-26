All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 8237 Lankin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
8237 Lankin St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

8237 Lankin St

8237 Lankin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8237 Lankin Street, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom House in Downey - We are renting a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in the city of Downey.
New flooring, new paint, 2 car garage, laundry hook ups, front and back yard.
Pets OK with pet deposit.

(RLNE4956509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8237 Lankin St have any available units?
8237 Lankin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 8237 Lankin St currently offering any rent specials?
8237 Lankin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8237 Lankin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8237 Lankin St is pet friendly.
Does 8237 Lankin St offer parking?
Yes, 8237 Lankin St offers parking.
Does 8237 Lankin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8237 Lankin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8237 Lankin St have a pool?
No, 8237 Lankin St does not have a pool.
Does 8237 Lankin St have accessible units?
No, 8237 Lankin St does not have accessible units.
Does 8237 Lankin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8237 Lankin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8237 Lankin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8237 Lankin St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles