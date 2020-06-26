2 bedroom, 1 bathroom House in Downey - We are renting a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in the city of Downey. New flooring, new paint, 2 car garage, laundry hook ups, front and back yard. Pets OK with pet deposit.
(RLNE4956509)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8237 Lankin St have any available units?
8237 Lankin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 8237 Lankin St currently offering any rent specials?
8237 Lankin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8237 Lankin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8237 Lankin St is pet friendly.
Does 8237 Lankin St offer parking?
Yes, 8237 Lankin St offers parking.
Does 8237 Lankin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8237 Lankin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8237 Lankin St have a pool?
No, 8237 Lankin St does not have a pool.
Does 8237 Lankin St have accessible units?
No, 8237 Lankin St does not have accessible units.
Does 8237 Lankin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8237 Lankin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8237 Lankin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8237 Lankin St does not have units with air conditioning.