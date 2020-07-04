Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 8129 Comolette St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
8129 Comolette St
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8129 Comolette St
8129 Comolette Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8129 Comolette Street, Downey, CA 90242
Downey
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This lovely home is a two story home, it features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. It features tile floors downstairs and upstairs. The kitchen is nice and open family room.
(RLNE5696340)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8129 Comolette St have any available units?
8129 Comolette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Downey, CA
.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Downey Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8129 Comolette St have?
Some of 8129 Comolette St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8129 Comolette St currently offering any rent specials?
8129 Comolette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8129 Comolette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8129 Comolette St is pet friendly.
Does 8129 Comolette St offer parking?
Yes, 8129 Comolette St offers parking.
Does 8129 Comolette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8129 Comolette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8129 Comolette St have a pool?
Yes, 8129 Comolette St has a pool.
Does 8129 Comolette St have accessible units?
No, 8129 Comolette St does not have accessible units.
Does 8129 Comolette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8129 Comolette St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Similar Pages
Downey 1 Bedrooms
Downey 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with Garage
Downey Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
Norwalk, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles