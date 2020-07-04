All apartments in Downey
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

8129 Comolette St

8129 Comolette Street · No Longer Available
Location

8129 Comolette Street, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This lovely home is a two story home, it features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. It features tile floors downstairs and upstairs. The kitchen is nice and open family room.

(RLNE5696340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8129 Comolette St have any available units?
8129 Comolette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8129 Comolette St have?
Some of 8129 Comolette St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8129 Comolette St currently offering any rent specials?
8129 Comolette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8129 Comolette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8129 Comolette St is pet friendly.
Does 8129 Comolette St offer parking?
Yes, 8129 Comolette St offers parking.
Does 8129 Comolette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8129 Comolette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8129 Comolette St have a pool?
Yes, 8129 Comolette St has a pool.
Does 8129 Comolette St have accessible units?
No, 8129 Comolette St does not have accessible units.
Does 8129 Comolette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8129 Comolette St has units with dishwashers.

