8129 Comolette St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

This lovely home is a two story home, it features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. It features tile floors downstairs and upstairs. The kitchen is nice and open family room.



(RLNE5696340)