8117 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This brand NEW Townhome style unit is for lease in the perfect location of Downtown Downey, Ca. This tri-level home features 3 spacious bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Stop fighting with your neighbors for parking as this unit comes with a 2 car attached garage with direct access just for you. This unit has a master bedroom on the first floor with full bathroom and a walk-in closet. Excellent for privacy from the other bedrooms on the third floor. The unit doesn't even feel like a rental property. The entire floors are covered with modern style laminate flooring as well as custom paint colors. The 2nd floor shows off a gorgeous kitchen with an open concept to the dining room and living room. A big island will give you the extra space you need on those days when you need the good company of friends and family. You also have access to an airy balcony where you can spend your evenings having a glass of wine or just relaxing for the evening. There's a half bath on this floor as well so you don't have to run up or down the stairs when necessary. The third floor layout will not disappoint you. Two more spacious bedrooms are located on this floor each with their own full bath. The master bedroom features his & hers sink cabinets as well as a stand up shower and a relaxing bath tub. An added feature you will love is the washer and dryer room located in the hallway of this third floor so you don't have to carry your laundry up and down the stairs ever again. Portos Bakery is just a block away!