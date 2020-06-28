All apartments in Downey
8117 2nd Street
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

8117 2nd Street

8117 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8117 2nd Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This brand NEW Townhome style unit is for lease in the perfect location of Downtown Downey, Ca. This tri-level home features 3 spacious bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Stop fighting with your neighbors for parking as this unit comes with a 2 car attached garage with direct access just for you. This unit has a master bedroom on the first floor with full bathroom and a walk-in closet. Excellent for privacy from the other bedrooms on the third floor. The unit doesn't even feel like a rental property. The entire floors are covered with modern style laminate flooring as well as custom paint colors. The 2nd floor shows off a gorgeous kitchen with an open concept to the dining room and living room. A big island will give you the extra space you need on those days when you need the good company of friends and family. You also have access to an airy balcony where you can spend your evenings having a glass of wine or just relaxing for the evening. There's a half bath on this floor as well so you don't have to run up or down the stairs when necessary. The third floor layout will not disappoint you. Two more spacious bedrooms are located on this floor each with their own full bath. The master bedroom features his & hers sink cabinets as well as a stand up shower and a relaxing bath tub. An added feature you will love is the washer and dryer room located in the hallway of this third floor so you don't have to carry your laundry up and down the stairs ever again. Portos Bakery is just a block away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 2nd Street have any available units?
8117 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8117 2nd Street have?
Some of 8117 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8117 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 8117 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8117 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 8117 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 8117 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8117 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 8117 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8117 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 8117 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8117 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
