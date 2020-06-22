All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 8107 Cole Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
8107 Cole Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8107 Cole Street

8107 Cole St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8107 Cole St, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Total move in cost $7,500 (1st month's rent $2,500 + sec. deposit $5,000) ... Minimum 1-year contract (no short term rent) ... Tenant pays for ALL utilities (water/trash/gas/electric/internet/etc.) ... owner provides gardening ** Home built in 2009, 3 Bedrooms w/Ceiling Fans, 2.5 Bathrooms, Approx. 1,774 Sqft ** Living Room w/High Ceiling & Fireplace ** Modern Kitchen w/Built-in Appliances, Granite Counter & Island ** Central A/C & Heat ** Laminated Wood on Main Floor ** Separate Inside Laundry Room w/Hookups ** 2-Car Garage w/Direct Interior Access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 Cole Street have any available units?
8107 Cole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 Cole Street have?
Some of 8107 Cole Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 Cole Street currently offering any rent specials?
8107 Cole Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 Cole Street pet-friendly?
No, 8107 Cole Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8107 Cole Street offer parking?
Yes, 8107 Cole Street does offer parking.
Does 8107 Cole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 Cole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 Cole Street have a pool?
No, 8107 Cole Street does not have a pool.
Does 8107 Cole Street have accessible units?
No, 8107 Cole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 Cole Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8107 Cole Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles