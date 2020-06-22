8107 Cole Street

Amenities
Total move in cost $7,500 (1st month's rent $2,500 + sec. deposit $5,000) ... Minimum 1-year contract (no short term rent) ... Tenant pays for ALL utilities (water/trash/gas/electric/internet/etc.) ... owner provides gardening ** Home built in 2009, 3 Bedrooms w/Ceiling Fans, 2.5 Bathrooms, Approx. 1,774 Sqft ** Living Room w/High Ceiling & Fireplace ** Modern Kitchen w/Built-in Appliances, Granite Counter & Island ** Central A/C & Heat ** Laminated Wood on Main Floor ** Separate Inside Laundry Room w/Hookups ** 2-Car Garage w/Direct Interior Access