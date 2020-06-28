All apartments in Downey
7860 Stewart And Gray Rd

7860 Stewart and Gray Road · No Longer Available
Location

7860 Stewart and Gray Road, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Downey 2 Bedroom + 2 Baths + 2 Parking + Storage - Property Id: 190044

Downey LARGE - UPSTAIRS 2 Bedroom with 2 bathrooms Luxury Unit and Building with Central Heat & A/C.

Rent $1995
Security Deposit $1995
Based on Approved Credit & Guidelines
Water & Trash Included,
Gas is $20 per month.

Sorry No Section 8
Sorry No Pets
Sorry No Smoking Building

Beautiful 14 unit complex with interior hallways. Both Bedrooms are designed in a suite layout. Large bedrooms with Large closets.
Includes stove and refrigerator.
Gated. Intercom in lobby.
Laundry room on site.
Example of a typical floor plan shown in pictures.

Available December 20 or January 1, 2020.

Must answer TurboTenant questions to set up viewing as unit is occupied.

QUALIFICATIONS: Income = 3x the rent, steady employment.. Good Credit = no bankruptcies, evictions, collections. Good Rental History. Documents = proof of income, ID., Savings= 3x the rent.

Have a great day!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190044
Property Id 190044

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5397818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

