7860 Stewart And Gray Rd

Amenities
Downey 2 Bedroom + 2 Baths + 2 Parking + Storage - Property Id: 190044
Downey LARGE - UPSTAIRS 2 Bedroom with 2 bathrooms Luxury Unit and Building with Central Heat & A/C.
Rent $1995
Security Deposit $1995
Based on Approved Credit & Guidelines
Water & Trash Included,
Gas is $20 per month.
Sorry No Section 8
Sorry No Pets
Sorry No Smoking Building
Beautiful 14 unit complex with interior hallways. Both Bedrooms are designed in a suite layout. Large bedrooms with Large closets.
Includes stove and refrigerator.
Gated. Intercom in lobby.
Laundry room on site.
Example of a typical floor plan shown in pictures.
Available December 20 or January 1, 2020.
Must answer TurboTenant questions to set up viewing as unit is occupied.
QUALIFICATIONS: Income = 3x the rent, steady employment.. Good Credit = no bankruptcies, evictions, collections. Good Rental History. Documents = proof of income, ID., Savings= 3x the rent.
Have a great day!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190044
Property Id 190044
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5397818)