Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

7360 Dinwiddie St

7360 Dinwiddie Street · No Longer Available
Location

7360 Dinwiddie Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Luxury fully furnished 1 bedroom unit attached to large resort home in Aviara division of Carlsbad, Ca. A great beach town.
Unit has private fenced in yard with built in BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Dinwiddie St have any available units?
7360 Dinwiddie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 7360 Dinwiddie St currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Dinwiddie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Dinwiddie St pet-friendly?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie St offer parking?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie St does not offer parking.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie St have a pool?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie St does not have a pool.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie St have accessible units?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie St does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie St does not have units with air conditioning.

