Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

7344 Nada Street

7344 Nada Street · No Longer Available
Location

7344 Nada Street, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

EXECUTIVE HOME FOR RENT IN DOWNEY, BUILT IN 2010. Turnkey Executive Home for rent in Downey! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, separate laundry room, downstairs office, and upstairs loft. Open floorplan, high ceilings, and lots of windows to let in natural light. Master suite features TWO balconies and a very large master bathroom with dual sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower stall. Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and breakfast counter in the kitchen. Property has a gated driveway and oversized 2-car garage. Private backyard. GREAT LOCATION!!! Walking distance to Old River School Elementary School and Stauffer Middle School. Also close proximity to Los Amigos Golf Course, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, grocery stores, and more. Freeway close, with convenient access to 710, 105, 605, and 5 freeways for commuters. Available immediately. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7344 Nada Street have any available units?
7344 Nada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7344 Nada Street have?
Some of 7344 Nada Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7344 Nada Street currently offering any rent specials?
7344 Nada Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7344 Nada Street pet-friendly?
No, 7344 Nada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7344 Nada Street offer parking?
Yes, 7344 Nada Street does offer parking.
Does 7344 Nada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7344 Nada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7344 Nada Street have a pool?
No, 7344 Nada Street does not have a pool.
Does 7344 Nada Street have accessible units?
No, 7344 Nada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7344 Nada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7344 Nada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
