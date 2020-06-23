All apartments in Downey
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7340 Benares Street

7340 Benares Street · No Longer Available
Location

7340 Benares Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 Benares Street have any available units?
7340 Benares Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7340 Benares Street have?
Some of 7340 Benares Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 Benares Street currently offering any rent specials?
7340 Benares Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 Benares Street pet-friendly?
No, 7340 Benares Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7340 Benares Street offer parking?
Yes, 7340 Benares Street does offer parking.
Does 7340 Benares Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7340 Benares Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 Benares Street have a pool?
No, 7340 Benares Street does not have a pool.
Does 7340 Benares Street have accessible units?
No, 7340 Benares Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 Benares Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7340 Benares Street has units with dishwashers.
