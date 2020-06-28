7338 Quill Drive

Beautiful Townhome in nice city of Downey located in the front of " Los Amigos" glof course. 2 Bed, 2 Bath,Fireplace in the living room, Open dining area. Inside has Laundry. Nice Patio. Pool,SPA,club House. COME SEE IT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
