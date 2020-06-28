All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 7338 Quill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
7338 Quill Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

7338 Quill Drive

7338 Quill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7338 Quill Drive, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Townhome in nice city of Downey located in the front of " Los Amigos" glof course. 2 Bed, 2 Bath,Fireplace in the living room, Open dining area. Inside has Laundry. Nice Patio. Pool,SPA,club House. COME SEE IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7338 Quill Drive have any available units?
7338 Quill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7338 Quill Drive have?
Some of 7338 Quill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7338 Quill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7338 Quill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7338 Quill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7338 Quill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7338 Quill Drive offer parking?
No, 7338 Quill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7338 Quill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7338 Quill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7338 Quill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7338 Quill Drive has a pool.
Does 7338 Quill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7338 Quill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7338 Quill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7338 Quill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles