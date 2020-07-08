All apartments in Downey
7260 Luxor St
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

7260 Luxor St

7260 Luxor Street · No Longer Available
Location

7260 Luxor Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3 bedroom 3 bath Garage w/Washer&Dryer - Property Id: 202913

3 bedroom + 3 bath
Master Bedroom w/private bathroom
Lrg kitchen w/appliances
2 car garage w washer/dryer
private back yard w patio
Utilities included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202913
Property Id 202913

(RLNE5455877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7260 Luxor St have any available units?
7260 Luxor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7260 Luxor St have?
Some of 7260 Luxor St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7260 Luxor St currently offering any rent specials?
7260 Luxor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7260 Luxor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7260 Luxor St is pet friendly.
Does 7260 Luxor St offer parking?
Yes, 7260 Luxor St offers parking.
Does 7260 Luxor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7260 Luxor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7260 Luxor St have a pool?
No, 7260 Luxor St does not have a pool.
Does 7260 Luxor St have accessible units?
No, 7260 Luxor St does not have accessible units.
Does 7260 Luxor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7260 Luxor St has units with dishwashers.

