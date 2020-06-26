All apartments in Downey
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

13400 Klondike Avenue

13400 Klondike Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13400 Klondike Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom/2 bathroom house for rent in Downey. Includes a 2 car garage, w/d hookups, and granite kitchen countertops.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13400 Klondike Avenue have any available units?
13400 Klondike Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 13400 Klondike Avenue have?
Some of 13400 Klondike Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13400 Klondike Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13400 Klondike Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13400 Klondike Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13400 Klondike Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13400 Klondike Avenue offers parking.
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13400 Klondike Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue have a pool?
No, 13400 Klondike Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 13400 Klondike Avenue has accessible units.
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13400 Klondike Avenue has units with dishwashers.
