3 bedroom/2 bathroom house for rent in Downey. Includes a 2 car garage, w/d hookups, and granite kitchen countertops. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house for rent in Downey. Includes a 2 car garage, w/d hookups, and granite kitchen countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue have any available units?
13400 Klondike Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 13400 Klondike Avenue have?
Some of 13400 Klondike Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13400 Klondike Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13400 Klondike Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13400 Klondike Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13400 Klondike Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13400 Klondike Avenue offers parking.
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13400 Klondike Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue have a pool?
No, 13400 Klondike Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 13400 Klondike Avenue has accessible units.
Does 13400 Klondike Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13400 Klondike Avenue has units with dishwashers.