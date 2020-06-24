All apartments in Downey
12627 La Reina Avenue

12627 La Reina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12627 La Reina Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with fireplace and hardwood floors. Bonus room and 1/2 bath perfect for home office or man cave. Fresh paint throughout. Detached garage and long driveway for parking. Close to schools and shopping. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12627 La Reina Avenue have any available units?
12627 La Reina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 12627 La Reina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12627 La Reina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12627 La Reina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12627 La Reina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 12627 La Reina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12627 La Reina Avenue offers parking.
Does 12627 La Reina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12627 La Reina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12627 La Reina Avenue have a pool?
No, 12627 La Reina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12627 La Reina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12627 La Reina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12627 La Reina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12627 La Reina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12627 La Reina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12627 La Reina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
