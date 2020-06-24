Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with fireplace and hardwood floors. Bonus room and 1/2 bath perfect for home office or man cave. Fresh paint throughout. Detached garage and long driveway for parking. Close to schools and shopping. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12627 La Reina Avenue have any available units?
12627 La Reina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 12627 La Reina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12627 La Reina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.