Downey, CA
12241 Glynn Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

12241 Glynn Avenue

12241 Glynn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12241 Glynn Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom House for Rent - ***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME for RENT..MUST SEE!!***

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN VIEWING OR APPLYING, Please contact Yolanda @ 562-927-3272

Specifics:
- 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
- Single Story Home w/ 2 Car Garage
- Large Backyard & Covered Patio
- Freshly Painted
- Residential Neighborhood
- Nice & Spacious

Requirements:
- Good Credit History
- No Prior Evictions
- No Pets
- Sufficient Income

Monthly Rent - $2,700
Security Deposit - $3,000

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN VIEWING OR APPLYING, Please contact Yolanda @ 562-927-3272

(RLNE2814868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12241 Glynn Avenue have any available units?
12241 Glynn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 12241 Glynn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12241 Glynn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12241 Glynn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12241 Glynn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 12241 Glynn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12241 Glynn Avenue offers parking.
Does 12241 Glynn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12241 Glynn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12241 Glynn Avenue have a pool?
No, 12241 Glynn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12241 Glynn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12241 Glynn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12241 Glynn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12241 Glynn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12241 Glynn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12241 Glynn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

