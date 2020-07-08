12241 Glynn Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom House for Rent - ***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME for RENT..MUST SEE!!***
IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN VIEWING OR APPLYING, Please contact Yolanda @ 562-927-3272
Specifics:
- 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
- Single Story Home w/ 2 Car Garage
- Large Backyard & Covered Patio
- Freshly Painted
- Residential Neighborhood
- Nice & Spacious
Requirements:
- Good Credit History
- No Prior Evictions
- No Pets
- Sufficient Income
Monthly Rent - $2,700
Security Deposit - $3,000
IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN VIEWING OR APPLYING, Please contact Yolanda @ 562-927-3272
(RLNE2814868)