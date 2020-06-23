Great curb appeal and great central location to 105, 710 & 5 Freeways!very nice and calm area in the beautiful city of Downey near schools,restaurants and shopping centers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with attached 2 car garage and long driveway .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12028 Horley Avenue have any available units?
12028 Horley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 12028 Horley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12028 Horley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.