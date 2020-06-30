11620 Coldbrook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Perfect Apartment for you. 2 Bedroom with Full Bath, Master Bedroom has sink and Cabinet Drawers, fresh new paint, fresh carpet, very clean, yard, very nice neighbors, quiet, great part of Downey, shopping near by, close to schools, close to church, freeway close by, private and secure place to lay your head for the night. Call us anytime and we can show you our place at your earliest convenience. Parking!Call office Direct if needed 5 6 2 - 8 6 9 - 4 2 6 1.Email your cell number and best time to see the apartment!