Last updated November 6 2019

11620 Coldbrook Avenue

11620 Coldbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11620 Coldbrook Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Perfect Apartment for you. 2 Bedroom with Full Bath, Master Bedroom has sink and Cabinet Drawers, fresh new paint, fresh carpet, very clean, yard, very nice neighbors, quiet, great part of Downey, shopping near by, close to schools, close to church, freeway close by, private and secure place to lay your head for the night. Call us anytime and we can show you our place at your earliest convenience. Parking!Call office Direct if needed 5 6 2 - 8 6 9 - 4 2 6 1.Email your cell number and best time to see the apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 Coldbrook Avenue have any available units?
11620 Coldbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 11620 Coldbrook Avenue have?
Some of 11620 Coldbrook Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11620 Coldbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11620 Coldbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 Coldbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11620 Coldbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 11620 Coldbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11620 Coldbrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 11620 Coldbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11620 Coldbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 Coldbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 11620 Coldbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11620 Coldbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11620 Coldbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 Coldbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11620 Coldbrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.

