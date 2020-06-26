11440 Old River School Road

Amenities

Be the first to live in this tastefully remodeled 2nd floor studio in the beautiful city of Downey! Walk into a newly painted home with brand new wood flooring, ceiling fans, wall heater, and plenty of closet space. Kitchen comes with classy stone countertops, a double sink, and all BRAND NEW full-size stainless steel appliances including a stove, built-in microwave, and fridge. This unit comes with a designed vanity counter and full size bathroom! Laundry onsite and 1 assigned parking spot included. Convenient to 710 FWY, Stonewood Center Mall, Williams Elementary, LA Fitness, Edwards South Gate 20 & IMAX, Sam's Club, Porto's Bakery, Los Amigos Golf Course, Rio Hondo Golf Club, Kaiser Permanente, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!