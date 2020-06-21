All apartments in Downey
Downey, CA
11019 Rives Avenue
11019 Rives Avenue

11019 Rives Avenue
Location

11019 Rives Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful single family home with 4 beds 4 baths, a nice swimming pool, 3 car garages, huge backyard with built in bbq grill and patio for family gathering. Available to rent NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11019 Rives Avenue have any available units?
11019 Rives Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 11019 Rives Avenue have?
Some of 11019 Rives Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11019 Rives Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11019 Rives Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11019 Rives Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11019 Rives Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 11019 Rives Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11019 Rives Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11019 Rives Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11019 Rives Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11019 Rives Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11019 Rives Avenue has a pool.
Does 11019 Rives Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11019 Rives Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11019 Rives Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11019 Rives Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
