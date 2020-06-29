10720 Western Avenu

3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs apartment unit near the Downtown Downey area. Includes large living room, spacious master bedroom w/private bathroom, patio, newer flooring and fresh paint w/2 carport spaces; very clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
