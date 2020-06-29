All apartments in Downey
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:03 PM

10720 Western Avenu

10720 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10720 Western Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs apartment unit near the Downtown Downey area. Includes large living room, spacious master bedroom w/private bathroom, patio, newer flooring and fresh paint w/2 carport spaces; very clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Western Avenu have any available units?
10720 Western Avenu doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 10720 Western Avenu currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Western Avenu is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Western Avenu pet-friendly?
No, 10720 Western Avenu is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 10720 Western Avenu offer parking?
Yes, 10720 Western Avenu offers parking.
Does 10720 Western Avenu have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 Western Avenu does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Western Avenu have a pool?
No, 10720 Western Avenu does not have a pool.
Does 10720 Western Avenu have accessible units?
No, 10720 Western Avenu does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Western Avenu have units with dishwashers?
No, 10720 Western Avenu does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10720 Western Avenu have units with air conditioning?
No, 10720 Western Avenu does not have units with air conditioning.

