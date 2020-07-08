All apartments in Downey
10700 Downey Ca 90241
10700 Downey Ca 90241

10700 Downey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10700 Downey Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
two BD 1 Ba one on 3RD floor Elevators patio fireplace very large, Two Bd 2 Bath on 2nd floor call Ginny

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10700 Downey Ca 90241 have any available units?
10700 Downey Ca 90241 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 10700 Downey Ca 90241 currently offering any rent specials?
10700 Downey Ca 90241 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 Downey Ca 90241 pet-friendly?
No, 10700 Downey Ca 90241 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 10700 Downey Ca 90241 offer parking?
No, 10700 Downey Ca 90241 does not offer parking.
Does 10700 Downey Ca 90241 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10700 Downey Ca 90241 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 Downey Ca 90241 have a pool?
No, 10700 Downey Ca 90241 does not have a pool.
Does 10700 Downey Ca 90241 have accessible units?
No, 10700 Downey Ca 90241 does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 Downey Ca 90241 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10700 Downey Ca 90241 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10700 Downey Ca 90241 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10700 Downey Ca 90241 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
