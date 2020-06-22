All apartments in Downey
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10614 La Reina Avenue

10614 La Reina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10614 La Reina Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in North Downey for lease. The condo features a living room with fireplace, modern kitchen, master bedroom & bathroom with a walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10614 La Reina Avenue have any available units?
10614 La Reina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 10614 La Reina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10614 La Reina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10614 La Reina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10614 La Reina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 10614 La Reina Avenue offer parking?
No, 10614 La Reina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10614 La Reina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10614 La Reina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10614 La Reina Avenue have a pool?
No, 10614 La Reina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10614 La Reina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10614 La Reina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10614 La Reina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10614 La Reina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10614 La Reina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10614 La Reina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
